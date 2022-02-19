Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Huge opportunities for offshore energy – Green MEP

There’s ‘huge scope’ for Ireland to ramp up development of offshore wind energy.

That’s the view of Green Party MEP Ciaran Cuffe who says ocean energy will be a significant part of Ireland’s renewable energy mix in the future.

The European Parliament this week voted for a report that calls for a faster deployment of offshore renewable energy if the EU is to meet its climate neutral goals by 2050.

Green MEP Ciaran Cuffe says there are huge opportunities for Ireland when it comes to using the oceans around us.

