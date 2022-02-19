Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Venue change for Donegal’s U20 Development teams

The U20 Regional Development match between Donegal v Derry on Saturday has now been moved to Celtic Park in Derry following a pitch inspection in MacCumhaill Park which was deemed unplayable, due to adverse weather conditions on Friday afternoon.

The U20 Hurling Development game between Donegal v Down has been also moved, it was set for the Donegal GAA Centre but has since been changed to  Carndonagh with Throw-in at 12 noon.

The Donegal GAA Centre pitches are snow covered and all activity for Saturday and Sunday has been cancelled.

The Centre will be re-assessed on Monday at 12 noon.

Top Stories

warning sat
News, Top Stories

Yellow wind and rain warnings for Donegal this weekend

19 February 2022
irish water workers
Audio, News, Top Stories

Irish Water investigating burst water main in Donegal Town

19 February 2022
simon coveney
Audio, News, Top Stories

Foreign Affairs Minister to visit Ukraine security conference today

19 February 2022
Wind Turbines
Audio, News, Top Stories

Huge opportunities for offshore energy – Green MEP

19 February 2022
