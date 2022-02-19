Venue change for Donegal’s U20 Development teams

The U20 Regional Development match between Donegal v Derry on Saturday has now been moved to Celtic Park in Derry following a pitch inspection in MacCumhaill Park which was deemed unplayable, due to adverse weather conditions on Friday afternoon.

The U20 Hurling Development game between Donegal v Down has been also moved, it was set for the Donegal GAA Centre but has since been changed to Carndonagh with Throw-in at 12 noon.

The Donegal GAA Centre pitches are snow covered and all activity for Saturday and Sunday has been cancelled.

The Centre will be re-assessed on Monday at 12 noon.