Yellow wind and rain warnings for Donegal this weekend

Met Eireann has issued two status yellow weather warnings for County Donegal this weekend.

A status yellow rain warning comes into effect from 6 o’clock this evening, Saturday, and will stay in place until 6 o’clock tomorrow evening, Sunday.

A yellow wind warning has also been issued for Donegal – it begins at 5am on Sunday morning, and is currently set to last until 9am on Monday morning.

Met Eireann say to expect localised flooding as well as persistent rain across the weekend, with strong winds and severe gusts.