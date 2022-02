Donegal tasted defeat for the first time in the National Football League this season, losing out 1-13 to 0-07 to Kerry in Tralee.

At halftime, Declan Bonner’s side trailed nine points to two before Kerry extended their out to nine points with a David Clifford goal.

Donegal battled to get back in the game but couldn’t bridge the gap as Kerry ran out the victors.

Ryan Ferry and Martin McHugh report for Highland Radio Sport…