Bonagee United are through to the Quarter Finals of the FAI Intermediate Cup for the first time in their history after they beat Everton FC on penalties on Saturday night.

The game ended 2-2 with Micahel Doherty and Deano Larkin netting for Bonagee.

Jason Gibson’s side then won the game on penalties with five perfect kicks as well as a save from goalkeeper Oisin Cannon.

Jason Gibson…