Fees to release wheel clamps to increase

It’s going to cost 56% more to release clamps from illegally parked vehicles.

The Department of Transport has confirmed that release fees for cars clamped on public roads are to rise from 80 to 125 euro from March 1st.

According to the Irish Independent, the price rise is the first in 24 years.

It quotes a department spokesperson as saying the price rise will bring the fees in line with the maximum allowed by the National Transport Authority for private clampers, and is designed to “prevent any impression” that parking in clamping zones on public roads is less serious than elsewhere.