Floating water pipe leading to Gola branded “ridiculous”

A local Councillor says that the issue of a floating water pipe leading to Gola Island is “ridiculous”, after a boat struck the pipe over the weekend.

It’s believed a ferry struck the exposed water pipe on Saturday, which stretches for several hundred metres on the surface of the water.

No injuries or substantial damage were reported, but it is the latest in a long line of near misses involving the pipeline.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says that this issue has been ongoing for several years – and despite approval being granted for works to be carried out in April of last year, nothing has yet been done…