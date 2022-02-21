Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Floating water pipe leading to Gola branded “ridiculous”

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

A local Councillor says that the issue of a floating water pipe leading to Gola Island is “ridiculous”, after a boat struck the pipe over the weekend.

It’s believed a ferry struck the exposed water pipe on Saturday, which stretches for several hundred metres on the surface of the water.

No injuries or substantial damage were reported, but it is the latest in a long line of near misses involving the pipeline.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says that this issue has been ongoing for several years – and despite approval being granted for works to be carried out in April of last year, nothing has yet been done…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

closed-sign-in-shop-window
News, Top Stories

Storm Franklin: Closures

21 February 2022
storm
News, Top Stories

Storm Franklin: Caution advised over fallen trees & debris

21 February 2022
aura big
Audio, News, Top Stories

Third time lucky for delayed Council meeting?

21 February 2022
power1
News, Top Stories

Storm Franklin: Thousands in Donegal without power

21 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

closed-sign-in-shop-window
News, Top Stories

Storm Franklin: Closures

21 February 2022
storm
News, Top Stories

Storm Franklin: Caution advised over fallen trees & debris

21 February 2022
aura big
Audio, News, Top Stories

Third time lucky for delayed Council meeting?

21 February 2022
power1
News, Top Stories

Storm Franklin: Thousands in Donegal without power

21 February 2022
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Fees to release wheel clamps to increase

21 February 2022
gola
Audio, News, Top Stories

Floating water pipe leading to Gola branded “ridiculous”

21 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube