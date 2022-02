Thousands of homes and businesses in Donegal are currently without power this morning.

Worst affected areas include Milford, Carndonagh, Rossgeir, Dungloe and Convoy.

Outages are also reported in Moville, Ballyraine Letterkenny, Stranorlar, Glenties and Kilcar.

Crews are currently carrying out repair works with power expected to be restored to most areas later this morning.

Get the latest here