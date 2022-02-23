Concern over damage caused to vehicles parked at LUH

The HSE says cars are parked at the owner’s risk at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Councillor Albert Doherty raised concern at yesterday’s meeting of the Regional Health Forum West after damage was caused to a number of vehicles parked at the hospital.

In one case €2,500 worth of damage was caused to a car belonging to an employee of the hospital.

He says there was a lack of assistance from the car security firm employed at the hospital who stated that ‘cameras were not functioning properly or at all.’

In response to Councillor Doherty, the HSE says it is not possible to cover all of the over 1,100 car park spaces at the hospital with CCTV.

However, Cllr Doherty says that is not good enough: