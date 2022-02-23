Covid vaccines available for 5-11 year olds in Letterkenny

Covid-19 vaccines are now available for 5-11 year olds in Letterkenny.

Parents and guardians now have the option to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine for their child by going to www.hse.ie/book where they can choose a date and time that is most convenient for them.

The following clinics can be booked for appointments for children aged 5 to 11 in the Letterkenny Vaccination Centre this week:

• Thursday 24 February, from 1.30pm to 5pm

• Saturday 26 February, from 11.30am to 2.30pm

• Sunday 27 February, from 11.30am to 2.30pm

Paul Hooton, Saolta Executive Lead for the rollout of the vaccination programme in the West and North West said, “The option to book an appointment has been introduced this week to coincide with mid-term break.

“Children who are aged 5 to 11 years of age are offered a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine with a smaller dose, so these clinics are specifically for this age group.