Donegal NCT centre in top list of failure rates

An NCT centre in Donegal had one of the highest failure rates in the country in 2021.

The facility in Derrybeg had a failure rate of 55% and also recorded the highest rate of dangerous faults at 11% of all vehicles tested.

According to data from CarTakeBack dot ie, Chevrolet, Citroen and Vauxhall cars were most likely to fail the NCT test last year.

Meanwhile, Porsche, Lexus and Dacia cars had the highest pass rates, while the Castlerea NCT centre in Co Roscommon recorded the highest failure rate.