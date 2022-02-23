Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donegal NCT centre in top list of failure rates

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

An NCT centre in Donegal had one of the highest failure rates in the country in 2021.

The facility in Derrybeg had a failure rate of 55% and also recorded the highest rate of dangerous faults at 11% of all vehicles tested.

According to data from CarTakeBack dot ie, Chevrolet, Citroen and Vauxhall cars were most likely to fail the NCT test last year.

Meanwhile, Porsche, Lexus and Dacia cars had the highest pass rates, while the Castlerea NCT centre in Co Roscommon recorded the highest failure rate.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

saolta
News, Top Stories

LUH waiting lists up 17% since 2015 as IHCA calls for urgent action

23 February 2022
NCTDerrybeg
News, Top Stories

Donegal NCT centre in top list of failure rates

23 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

23 February 2022
Pig Farm
Audio, News, Top Stories

New support scheme for pig farmers

23 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

saolta
News, Top Stories

LUH waiting lists up 17% since 2015 as IHCA calls for urgent action

23 February 2022
NCTDerrybeg
News, Top Stories

Donegal NCT centre in top list of failure rates

23 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

23 February 2022
Pig Farm
Audio, News, Top Stories

New support scheme for pig farmers

23 February 2022
snow errigal
News, Top Stories

Temperatures set to drop below freezing overnight

23 February 2022
Mica House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Week of terror for Mica homeowners, Dail hears

23 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube