A local pig farmer has described the situation facing the sector at present as the perfect storm.

It is hoped that a €7 million support scheme announced yesterday will counteract some of the challenges but has been deemed as a short term fix.

A maximum payment of €20,000 will be available to those affected.

Speaking on the Nine Till Noon Show, Jimmy Mooney, a pig farmer in Malin Head says while it’s a start, it wont go far enough: