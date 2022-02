St Columba’s, Stranorlar are the Danske Bank Ulster Schools GAA Markey Cup champions.

They made history on Tuesday evening as they won the competition for the first time as they defeated Virginia College of Cavan on a scoreline of 1-14 to 0-6.

Kevin McCormack was top scorer with 1-7 on a memorable night for the Donegal college.

St. Columba’s led by 1-7 to 0-4 at the break and were deserved winners in the final played in Templeport in Co Cavan.