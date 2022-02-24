Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Breaking: Part of enhanced redress scheme regulations to be signed today

The Housing Minister has confirmed that some of the regulations contained in the enhanced Mica Redress Scheme will be signed this evening.

The CEO of Donegal County Council, John McLaughlin told a special meeting this afternoon that Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien gave assurances at a housing summit held in Dublin yesterday that the regulations around engineering fees and emergency works would be signed this evening.

The Minister stressed that he wanted to keep the regulations simple for both the council and homeowners to ensure funds are available quickly.

While the enhanced scheme is being worked through, Donegal County Council is not aware of the full details of yet.

