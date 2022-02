The local area plan for Buncrana has been given the go ahead to progress further.

The plan is to move forward in tandem with Bundoran and the Twin Towns.

Cllr Rena Donaghey says it’ll mean the plan will be fast tracked by a year paving the way for lands to be zoned for housing construction.

Cllr Donaghey says its major news for the peninsula with the ever rising housing waiting list and the area being regarded as the epicentre of the Mica crisis: