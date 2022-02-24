Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council to liaise with Gardai over parking issues at tourist facilities

Donegal County Council is to liaise with gardai to ensure that people visiting tourist facilities in the county use designated parking areas, and do not park on footpaths.

Cllr Paul Canning raised the issue this week, saying that there have been instances where inappropriate parking has led to cars causing considerable obstructions for visitors and locals alike.

He also called for a review of signage, and the erection of more signs where necessary.

Cllr Canning outlined one incident which he says could have been avoided if people had parked properly…..

