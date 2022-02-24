Dail hears of storm damage to pier on Arranmore

The Marine Minister has given assurances that repairs works will be carried out to a pier on Arranmore Island.

Fishermen on the island rely on Poolawaddy pier but the infrastructure was substantially damaged by the recent storms.

The issue was raised in the Dail this week by Deputy Thomas Pringle who requested that urgent funding be sanctioned.

Responding, Minister Charlie McConalogue that Donegal County Council will be assessing the situation and acknowledged that the works needs to start as soon as possible: