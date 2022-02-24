Derry v Rovers is a sell out

Derry City play their first home game of the season on Friday and the Candystripes have no new injury concerns as Ruaidhri Higgins prepares his team for their sell-out clash with champions Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell (KO 7.45).

City were without a number of players for last weekend’s season opener at Oriel Park but Assistant Manager Alan Reynolds says things are looking up.

The likes of Ronan Boyce and Michael Duffy could return as Derry chase a first win after last week’s opening draw with Dundalk.

The club can confirm that all tickets have sold out and are asking those without tickets to do not travel to the ground as there will be strictly no admission at the gate.