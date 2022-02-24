Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal v Tyrone Preview – Barry Monaghan & Pascal McConnell

Donegal and All Ireland Champions Tyrone will face off this Saturday evening in the much anticipated first derby of the year.

Donegal go into the game in Ballybofey following their first defeat of the Division One campaign in Kerry while Tyrone make the short trip to their neighbours with their first win under their belt having beat Kildare.

Donegal are down bodies again and will  be without Michael Langan, Caolan McGonigle, Jamie Brennan and Michael Murphy.

Former Donegal player Barry Monaghan has been looking ahead to the game with Tom Comack:

All Ireland winning goalkeeper with Tyrone Pascal McConnell says the win over Kildare is a confidence booster:

 

Donegal v Tyrone will be LIVE on Highland from MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey on Saturday evening from 7.15pm with Diarmaid Doherty & Martin McHugh in association with Highland Motors, Letterkenny. see www.highlandmotos.ie

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

