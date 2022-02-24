Electricity bills could be due to fall by almost € 60 a year.

The Irish Independent is reporting that the Government is set to significantly reduce, or completely abolish the Public Service Obligation levy from electricity bills.

The levy, which is set by the energy regulator, is used to support the generation of electricity from sustainable, renewable and indigenous sources.

The Commission for Energy Regulation already cut the PSO levy for this year because of an increase in renewable energy, and the Government expects it will be cut or completely gotten rid of after the next review.