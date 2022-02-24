Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Huge opportunities’ afoot for Letterkenny following project approval

The provision of two new multi million euro business, enterprise and innovation centres in Letterkenny is a step closer.

The project under the Councils part 8 development process has been given the green light at a special meeting of the Council today.

The proposed development will include the demolition of the former ESB retail and office premises and existing sheds to the rear of the site located on the Pearse Road.

Local Cllr Ciaran Brogan says it will create huge opportunities for the entire North West region:

