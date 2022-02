Strong winds have left hundreds of homes and businesses in Donegal without power this evening.

Over 600 properties in Stranorlar, Derrybeg, Milford and Carndonagh are experiencing outages.

ESB say crews are working to repair the faults with power expected to be restored to all areas by 9:15pm.

A status orange wind warning for the county remains in place until 7pm with severe gusts of up to 130 km/hr forecast.