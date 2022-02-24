Latest on Donegal road reports here

Treacherous conditions are being reported on some roads in Donegal this morning.
Showers of hail, sleet and snow fell overnight in many areas, with a yellow weather warning in effect for Donegal and the rest of the country.
That’s due to expire at midday, and drivers are being warned to take particular care in shaded areas and on untreated roads.
There were two cars reportedly off the road on the Magheroarty to Gortahork road this morning.
The road between Doochary and Fintown is said to be treacherous while the route from Doochary to Letterkenny is also said to be very slippy with a number of cars having difficulty at Meenaroy.
Motorists are also being advised to assume no road is ice free.