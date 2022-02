Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has described Mica as an issue of our lifetime and a daily trauma for affected families.

He was present at a special Mica meeting of Donegal County Council today.

It’s been confirmed that regulations concerning engineering fees and emergency works is being signed today.

Minister McConalogue says Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has committed to ensuring legislation for the enhanced Mica Redress Scheme is passed through the Dail by summer: