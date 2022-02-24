Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Minister urged to examine findings of Greenwich Report

The Foreign Affairs Minister has been urged to examine the findings of the Greenwich Report.

In particular, the Minister is being asked to focus on details as it relates to a former UDR member believed to have been involved in a number of murders, including that of Donegal Cllr Eddie Fullerton in 1991.
Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn was speaking during statements on the collusion allegations contained in the report published last month by the North’s Police Ombudsman,

He said the findings deserve close examination, and a full response from government:

