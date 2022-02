More than 1,200 diabetic patients are currently awaiting review appointments at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Latest figures show that there are 563 review appointments with Consultants now overdue.

In addition, there are 659 patients with review appointments already scheduled for 2022.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle raised a number of questions regarding the matter at the latest sitting of the Regional Health Form.

He says a number of avenues could be explored to address the backlog: