Normal teaching can return in schools next week

Normal teaching and learning activities can return in schools from Monday.

Last night the Department of Education issued updated guidance to principles ahead of next weeks reopening.

It says class pods and bubbles will no longer be required and activities like sports, music and breakfast clubs can return, while restrictions on the use of changing rooms, PE lockers and staff rooms can also end.

General Secretary of the Association of Secondary Teachers, Kieran Christie, says there’s a lot of mixed views about the plan: