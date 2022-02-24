Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Parts of jaw and teeth removed from two beached whales in Donegal

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

A marine biologist with the Irish Whale and Dolphin has expressed concern after parts of the jaw and teeth were removed from the bodies of two sperm whales which washed up on beaches in Donegal last week.

One of the female whales washed up in Maghery, the other in Malin Head.

Sean O’Callaghan says souvenir hunters may have been responsible for the removal of parts of the jaws of two sperm whales washed up on the Donegal coast last week.

Mr O’Callaghan says this is both disrespectful and illegal………….

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

whalepic
Audio, News, Top Stories

Parts of jaw and teeth removed from two beached whales in Donegal

24 February 2022
windred
News, Top Stories

Severe wind warning issued for Donegal

24 February 2022
Mica Protest Oct 21
News, Top Stories

Breaking: Part of enhanced redress scheme regulations to be signed today

24 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

whalepic
Audio, News, Top Stories

Parts of jaw and teeth removed from two beached whales in Donegal

24 February 2022
windred
News, Top Stories

Severe wind warning issued for Donegal

24 February 2022
Mica Protest Oct 21
News, Top Stories

Breaking: Part of enhanced redress scheme regulations to be signed today

24 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 February 2022
Planning
Audio, News, Top Stories

Buncrana Area Plan moves forward

24 February 2022
Drug photo
News, Top Stories

Suspected Class B drugs seized in Donemana

24 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube