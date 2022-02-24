Parts of jaw and teeth removed from two beached whales in Donegal

A marine biologist with the Irish Whale and Dolphin has expressed concern after parts of the jaw and teeth were removed from the bodies of two sperm whales which washed up on beaches in Donegal last week.

One of the female whales washed up in Maghery, the other in Malin Head.

Sean O’Callaghan says souvenir hunters may have been responsible for the removal of parts of the jaws of two sperm whales washed up on the Donegal coast last week.

Mr O’Callaghan says this is both disrespectful and illegal………….