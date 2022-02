A public apology to victims of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland will go ahead on the 11th of March.

Plans for the long awaited apology – originally set to be delivered by the First and Deputy First Ministers – had been put into doubt since the collapse of the Executive.

It’s now been confirmed it’ll be delivered in the Stormont Assembly by 5 other ministers instead.

Margaret McGuckin from the survivors group SAVIA says victims are glad it’s going ahead;