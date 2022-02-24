Residents in Lifford estate plagued by flooding issues

Residents in a housing estate in east Donegal are said to be plagued by flooding issues.

St. Judes Court in Lifford was built over 20 years ago however its understood that the road surface in the estate was never completed.

As a result, many drain covers are sitting above road level with almost all of them said to be completely blocked.

Some homeowners can’t access their house without stepping through several inches of water.

One resident Veronica says they have reached out to various bodies and none of them are taking responsibility: