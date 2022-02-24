Severe wind warning issued for Donegal

A severe weather warning for wind has been issued for Donegal.
The status orange warning will come into effect from 4pm this afternoon until 7pm.
Strong to gale force west to northwest winds with severe gusts of up to 130 km/hr are forecast.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland