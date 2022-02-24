Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Suspected Class B drugs seized in Donemana

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

A quantity of suspected Class B drugs have been seized in Donemana.

The seizure was made after officers on patrol on Berryhill Road in Donemana on Tuesday were alerted to a vehicle in the area just before 6pm.

Following checks carried out at the scene, officers subsequently seized a quantity of suspected cannabis in the car.

The 20-year-old driver will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service for offences, including driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Sergeant Wilders said: “This was good police work by our officers on routine patrol in the village, and I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information or concerns about drugs activity in the area, to please contact us so we can take action. The information you tell us helps makes our neighbourhoods safer.”

Information can be provided on the non-emergency number 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

whalepic
Audio, News, Top Stories

Parts of jaw and teeth removed from two beached whales in Donegal

24 February 2022
windred
News, Top Stories

Severe wind warning issued for Donegal

24 February 2022
Mica Protest Oct 21
News, Top Stories

Breaking: Part of enhanced redress scheme regulations to be signed today

24 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

whalepic
Audio, News, Top Stories

Parts of jaw and teeth removed from two beached whales in Donegal

24 February 2022
windred
News, Top Stories

Severe wind warning issued for Donegal

24 February 2022
Mica Protest Oct 21
News, Top Stories

Breaking: Part of enhanced redress scheme regulations to be signed today

24 February 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 February 2022
Planning
Audio, News, Top Stories

Buncrana Area Plan moves forward

24 February 2022
Drug photo
News, Top Stories

Suspected Class B drugs seized in Donemana

24 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube