Ireland expected to expel some Russian diplomats over Ukraine crisis

Ireland’s expected to expel some but not all Russian diplomats as part of the next round of EU sanctions against Russia.

EU Foreign Affairs Ministers are meeting this evening to discuss harsher measures.

Simon Coveney says Ireland plans to ban all Russian aircraft from Irish airspace, and will encourage other EU countries to do the same.

He’s also set to propose member states exclude Russian boats from fishing in EU waters.

35 Fianna Fail politicians have joined the calls of opposition parties urging government to expel the Russian Ambassador to Ireland in solidarity with Ukraine.

But Political Correspondent with the Sunday Independent, Hugh O’Connell, says the Minister’s unlikely to do that at this time: