Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Ireland expected to expel some Russian diplomats over Ukraine crisis

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

Ireland’s expected to expel some but not all Russian diplomats as part of the next round of EU sanctions against Russia.

EU Foreign Affairs Ministers are meeting this evening to discuss harsher measures.

Simon Coveney says Ireland plans to ban all Russian aircraft from Irish airspace, and will encourage other EU countries to do the same.

He’s also set to propose member states exclude Russian boats from fishing in EU waters.

35 Fianna Fail politicians have joined the calls of opposition parties urging government to expel the Russian Ambassador to Ireland in solidarity with Ukraine.

But Political Correspondent with the Sunday Independent, Hugh O’Connell, says the Minister’s unlikely to do that at this time:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

coveneycommittee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ireland expected to expel some Russian diplomats over Ukraine crisis

27 February 2022
translink culmore
News, Top Stories

Public transport fares in North frozen to aid with cost of living

27 February 2022
marylou
News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein remain top party as Fine Gael poll lowest in 15 years

27 February 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

Almost all Covid-19 restrictions to end tomorrow

27 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

coveneycommittee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ireland expected to expel some Russian diplomats over Ukraine crisis

27 February 2022
translink culmore
News, Top Stories

Public transport fares in North frozen to aid with cost of living

27 February 2022
marylou
News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein remain top party as Fine Gael poll lowest in 15 years

27 February 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

Almost all Covid-19 restrictions to end tomorrow

27 February 2022
ciaran o'fearraigh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Rise in flu cases linked to lifting of Covid restrictions – Donegal GP

26 February 2022
donegal airport 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Emerald Airlines begins flights from Donegal Airport to Dublin today

26 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube