Public transport fares in North frozen to aid with cost of living

The cost of all public transport fares in Northern Ireland is set to be frozen at their current prices, to aid with the cost of living crisis.

In a statement the North’s infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon said that the move was made in order to ensure that the worst off in Northern Ireland who rely on the public transport system are not further impacted by increasing inflation.

Inflation rose 5.5% last year, with the cost of living becoming a particular concern as the prices of food and fuel continue to rise.