Sinn Fein remain top party as Fine Gael poll lowest in 15 years

Support for Fine Gael has dipped to its lowest level in over 15 years, according to a new poll.

The Red C poll in the Business Post, shows support for Fine Gael at 20 percent – down 1 point since last month.

The newspaper reports this is the party’s lowest rating since its polling began in 2005.

Sinn Fein meanwhile remains the most popular party in the country for the third month in a row, on 33 percent.

While support for Fianna Fail is up 2 points to 17 percent.

The Green Party has fallen 1 point to 5 percent.