Cycling club launch campaign for hard shoulder on Ballybofey-Donegal Town road

An East Donegal cycling group has called for major safety improvements to be made on the Ballybofey to Donegal Town road.

Over the weekend Finn Wheeler Cycling Club launched a campaign for a hard shoulder to be added to a 750 metre stretch, known as McGrory’s Brae.

This campaign was initiated after a near fatal collision involving a club member occurred on the route last October.

Brian McElhinney is a spokesperson for the Finn Wheeler Cycling Club – he says with the money available for cycling infrastructure in the county, some must be dedicated to improving safety: