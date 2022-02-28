Housing Minister to receive SCSI proposal today

The Housing Minister is due to receive the SCSI’s construction rates proposal today which will determine rebuild costs for Mica homeowners.

Details of the proposal is expected to be made public today.

The body was requested to devise a new costing model after much backlash from the controversial sliding scale element that was included in the rollout of the enhanced Mica redress scheme.

PRO of the Mica Action Group, Michael Doherty during his weekly update on social media says while it is a hugely significant day for affected homeowners there are still a number of constraints: