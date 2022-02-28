Ukrainian delegation arrives at Belarussian border ahead of talks with Russia

The Ukrainian delegation has arrived on the Belarussian border ahead of talks with Russia.

It says it’s looking for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Moscow’s troops.

Bombing has reportedly continued overnight, including in Chernihiv – about three hours north of Kyiv – where a missile’s said to have hit a residential block.

The United Nations says about 368-thousand Ukrainian refugees have arrived in neighbouring countries since the invasion started on Thursday.

Ukraine’s health minister says a girl in her last year of primary school is among 14 children killed since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.