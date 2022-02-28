Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Ukrainian delegation arrives at Belarussian border ahead of talks with Russia

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Ukrainian delegation has arrived on the Belarussian border ahead of talks with Russia.

It says it’s looking for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Moscow’s troops.

Bombing has reportedly continued overnight, including in Chernihiv – about three hours north of Kyiv – where a missile’s said to have hit a residential block.

The United Nations says about 368-thousand Ukrainian refugees have arrived in neighbouring countries since the invasion started on Thursday.

Ukraine’s health minister says a girl in her last year of primary school is among 14 children killed since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IMG-7491
News, Top Stories

Ukrainian delegation arrives at Belarussian border ahead of talks with Russia

28 February 2022
Mica House 5
Audio, News, Top Stories

Housing Minister to receive SCSI proposal today

28 February 2022
Donegal Mountain Rescue Team
News, Top Stories

Walkers rescued after becoming disoriented in Sheskinmore Nature Reserve

28 February 2022
Finn Wheelers Campaign
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cycling club launch campaign for hard shoulder on Ballybofey-Donegal Town road

28 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

IMG-7491
News, Top Stories

Ukrainian delegation arrives at Belarussian border ahead of talks with Russia

28 February 2022
Mica House 5
Audio, News, Top Stories

Housing Minister to receive SCSI proposal today

28 February 2022
Donegal Mountain Rescue Team
News, Top Stories

Walkers rescued after becoming disoriented in Sheskinmore Nature Reserve

28 February 2022
Finn Wheelers Campaign
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cycling club launch campaign for hard shoulder on Ballybofey-Donegal Town road

28 February 2022
Leoconference
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Today marks another milestone in our pathway out of pandemic’ – Tanaiste

28 February 2022
Planning
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern over 40 acres of Letterkenny being designated wetlands and floodplains

28 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube