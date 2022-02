The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team were last evening tasked to assist two walkers in the Sheskinmore Nature Reserve.

It’s believed the pair become disoriented in the dark and had been trying to find their way out of the nature reserve for several hours.

After being tasked by An Garda Síochána at around 10pm, Donegal Mountain Rescue located the walkers and assisted them in exiting the area.

One walker was assessed by the National Ambulance Service.