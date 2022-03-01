2,567 new Covid cases recorded in North

2,567 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the north in the last 24 hours.
There have been five additional covid related deaths.
473 patients are being treated for the disease in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with five in ICU.
