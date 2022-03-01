Breaking: Ten ambulances backed up at LUH

It’s been claimed that there are currently ten ambulances backed up at Letterkenny University Hospital.

This equates to roughly three quarters of the entire fleet available to Donegal in any given day.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle who is also chair of the Regional Health Form West says the situation appears to have hit crisis level.

Cllr McMonagle says this in turn could lead to delays in other emergencies being attended to and is demanding urgent clarity as to whether extra resources are being called in from elsewhere: