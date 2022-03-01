Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Breaking: Ten ambulances backed up at LUH

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

It’s been claimed that there are currently ten ambulances backed up at Letterkenny University Hospital.

This equates to roughly three quarters of the entire fleet available to Donegal in any given day.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle who is also chair of the Regional Health Form West says the situation appears to have hit crisis level.

Cllr McMonagle says this in turn could lead to delays in other emergencies being attended to and is demanding urgent clarity as to whether extra resources are being called in from elsewhere:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ambulances1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Breaking: Ten ambulances backed up at LUH

1 March 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

8,071 additional cases of Covid-19 confirmed

1 March 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Gardai at scene of crash in Donegal Town

1 March 2022
hse
News, Top Stories

HSE must recruit 9,500 people a year just to ‘stand still’

1 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Ambulances1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Breaking: Ten ambulances backed up at LUH

1 March 2022
covid test centre
News, Top Stories

8,071 additional cases of Covid-19 confirmed

1 March 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Gardai at scene of crash in Donegal Town

1 March 2022
hse
News, Top Stories

HSE must recruit 9,500 people a year just to ‘stand still’

1 March 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

2,567 new Covid cases recorded in North

1 March 2022
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Donegal road funding plans revealed

1 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube