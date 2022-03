The Canadian Ambassador to Ireland is in Donegal.

Nancy Smyth has met with the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Jack Murray and representatives of Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce and Letterkenny Institute of Technology during her visit.

She’s praised Ireland for it’s efforts in terms of tourism.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show a short time ago, Ms Smyth says she hopes to increase the existing links between Canada and Donegal…….