Over €26 million spent on agency staff at LUH during 2024/2025

Over €26 million has been spent on agency staff at Letterkenny University Hospital over the past two years.

Figures presented to Cllr Gerry McMonagle at a meeting of the Regional Health Forum this afternoon show €13 million was spent in 2024, and €13.5 million last year.

Officials say they’re working on bringing those costs down, with Cllr McMonagle asking how it impacts on the hospital’s budget.

‘Not good’ was the answer from Area Manager Dermot Monaghan, who says they are striving to recruit more staff.