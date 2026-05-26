Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

The Boogie Bash

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Over €26 million spent on agency staff at LUH during 2024/2025

Over €26 million has been spent on agency staff at Letterkenny University Hospital over the past two years.

Figures presented to Cllr Gerry McMonagle at a meeting of the Regional Health Forum this afternoon show €13 million was spent in 2024, and €13.5 million last year.

Officials say they’re working on bringing those costs down, with Cllr McMonagle asking how it impacts on the hospital’s budget.

‘Not good’ was the answer from Area Manager Dermot Monaghan, who says they are striving to recruit more staff.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh logo
News, Top Stories

Over €26 million spent on agency staff at LUH during 2024/2025

26 May 2026
Fisheries Committee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Report on SFPA makes 14 recommendations to fix ‘broken relationships’

26 May 2026
Freamha
News, Top Stories

Fréamha Housing Association to launch its new Five Year Strategic Plan

26 May 2026
RSA 2024 map
News

229 crashes recorded on Donegal roads in 2024

26 May 2026
Advertisement

Related News

luh logo
News, Top Stories

Over €26 million spent on agency staff at LUH during 2024/2025

26 May 2026
Fisheries Committee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Report on SFPA makes 14 recommendations to fix ‘broken relationships’

26 May 2026
Freamha
News, Top Stories

Fréamha Housing Association to launch its new Five Year Strategic Plan

26 May 2026
RSA 2024 map
News

229 crashes recorded on Donegal roads in 2024

26 May 2026
feena mcmanamon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardaí issue safety advice ahead of June Bank Holiday weekend

26 May 2026
Broken glass window reflecting blue sky.
News

Windows and toilet smashed in derelict house in Newtowncunningham

26 May 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube