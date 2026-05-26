Fréamha Housing Association to launch its new Five Year Strategic Plan

The Fréamha Housing Association will launch its new Five Year Strategic Plan, along 2026-2030, alongside an organisational rebrand and new interactive website next month.

The launch, by County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Paul Canning event will take place on Thursday, June 11th at the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny.

Celebrating 22 years in operation, the Letterkenny based Fréamha Housing Association was formerly known as S.T.E.E.R. Housing Association.

It’s expanded significantly over the past two decades and now manages more than 200 properties across Donegal, Sligo, Galway, Meath, Laois, Kildare, Tipperary and Wexford.

Next month’s launch event will formally Fréamha’s Five Year Strategic Plan up to 2030, which the group says sets out a clear vision for long term growth, sustainability and the continued development of modern, energy efficient homes that meet evolving housing needs and environmental standards.

The group says the strategy also focuses on strengthening governance, enhancing tenant wellbeing and support services, improving environmental sustainability and continuing to deliver homes and communities that people are proud to call home.

Pic – Paddy Rooney, Board Member Fréamha Housing Association CLG, John O’Connell, Board Member Fréamha Housing Association CLG, Noel McBride. CEO, Fréamha Housing Association CLG