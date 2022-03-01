Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Council receives official notification of amended Redress scheme regulations

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Donegal County Council has received official notification of the amended Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme Regulations.

The regulations were signed last week by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Three changes are being introduced to the Redress Scheme under the amended regulations which Donegal County Council says they are committed to implementing as soon as possible.

The changes are in relation to recoupment of engineers fees, essential immediate repair works and stage payments.

Over the next few days, the local authority will be liaising with the Department in relation to the detail as well as arranging briefings and training for staff and updating the required processes to enable a streamlined implementation of the changes.

The Council is asking homeowners to bear with them over the next few days.

Homeowners will be contacted directly in relation to their application. This is expected to commence before the end of this week.

In respect of homeowners who are awaiting recoupment of engineers fees, those waiting the longest will be looked at first.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Stop Food Waste Day 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Stop Food Waste Day 2022

1 March 2022
Mica House 17
News, Top Stories

Council receives official notification of amended Redress scheme regulations

1 March 2022
speeding
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Garda warns Slowdown Day is about ‘saving lives’

1 March 2022
niall maguire
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai urge vigilance after increase in burglaries

1 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Stop Food Waste Day 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Stop Food Waste Day 2022

1 March 2022
Mica House 17
News, Top Stories

Council receives official notification of amended Redress scheme regulations

1 March 2022
speeding
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Garda warns Slowdown Day is about ‘saving lives’

1 March 2022
niall maguire
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai urge vigilance after increase in burglaries

1 March 2022
Ukraine Flag
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Shock has now turned to reality’ – Ukrainian native living in Letterkenny

1 March 2022
intercultural donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Intercultural Platform supporting Ukranian community

1 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube