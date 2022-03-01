Council receives official notification of amended Redress scheme regulations

Donegal County Council has received official notification of the amended Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme Regulations.

The regulations were signed last week by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

Three changes are being introduced to the Redress Scheme under the amended regulations which Donegal County Council says they are committed to implementing as soon as possible.

The changes are in relation to recoupment of engineers fees, essential immediate repair works and stage payments.

Over the next few days, the local authority will be liaising with the Department in relation to the detail as well as arranging briefings and training for staff and updating the required processes to enable a streamlined implementation of the changes.

The Council is asking homeowners to bear with them over the next few days.

Homeowners will be contacted directly in relation to their application. This is expected to commence before the end of this week.

In respect of homeowners who are awaiting recoupment of engineers fees, those waiting the longest will be looked at first.