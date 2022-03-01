Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Donegal Garda warns Slowdown Day is about ‘saving lives’

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

123 vehicles have been caught speeding in the first two hours of National Slow Down Day – out of nearly 25 thousand checked.

Among them, a motorist was caught driving 130 kilometres per hour on the M50 in Dublin – which has a limit of 100 kilometres per hour.

A driver on the Skehard Road in Cork was caught doing 89 in a 50 zone, with another clocked doing 113 kilometres per hour in a 100 zone on the N18 near Ballinacurra in Limerick.

Gardai are appealing to drivers to comply with speed limits, with the operation continuing until 7am tomorrow morning.

Garda Niall Maguire says today isn’t about slowing down, its about saving lives:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

car insurance
News, Top Stories

New car registrations in Donegal down over 5%

1 March 2022
Stop Food Waste Day 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Stop Food Waste Day 2022

1 March 2022
Mica House 17
News, Top Stories

Council receives official notification of amended Redress scheme regulations

1 March 2022
speeding
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Garda warns Slowdown Day is about ‘saving lives’

1 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

car insurance
News, Top Stories

New car registrations in Donegal down over 5%

1 March 2022
Stop Food Waste Day 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Stop Food Waste Day 2022

1 March 2022
Mica House 17
News, Top Stories

Council receives official notification of amended Redress scheme regulations

1 March 2022
speeding
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Garda warns Slowdown Day is about ‘saving lives’

1 March 2022
niall maguire
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai urge vigilance after increase in burglaries

1 March 2022
Ukraine Flag
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Shock has now turned to reality’ – Ukrainian native living in Letterkenny

1 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube