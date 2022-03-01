Donegal Garda warns Slowdown Day is about ‘saving lives’

123 vehicles have been caught speeding in the first two hours of National Slow Down Day – out of nearly 25 thousand checked.

Among them, a motorist was caught driving 130 kilometres per hour on the M50 in Dublin – which has a limit of 100 kilometres per hour.

A driver on the Skehard Road in Cork was caught doing 89 in a 50 zone, with another clocked doing 113 kilometres per hour in a 100 zone on the N18 near Ballinacurra in Limerick.

Gardai are appealing to drivers to comply with speed limits, with the operation continuing until 7am tomorrow morning.

Garda Niall Maguire says today isn’t about slowing down, its about saving lives: