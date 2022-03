Gardai say they’ll be conducting high visibility checks on routes right across the country today as part of National Slow Down Day.

More than 1,300 speed enforcement zones will be monitored over the next 24 hours, a number of them in Donegal, with the operation due to end at 7am tomorrow.

The Road Safety Authority says almost a third of road deaths here in Ireland are caused by speeding.

RSA spokesperson, Brian Farrell, says it’s an issue in all areas…………