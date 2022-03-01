Donegal road funding plans revealed

Around €70m in roads funding is set to be spent in Donegal this year.

A number of recent allocations already announced by the Department of Transport, the TII and the NTA make up the combined total.

Donegal County Council has today released details of where the money is going.

The Department of Transport funding will allow the Fintra Bridge and Road Realignment project to complete the CPO process and prepare for the construction phase.

Included also is funding to advance the route options stage of the Letterkenny Southern Network Project.

TII funding will allow for continued progress on the Ten-T Priority Improvement Project.

A number of TII allocations have also been received for new projects which include the route from Gortahork to Falcarragh, N15 McGroarys Brae and N15 Corcam Bends.

The TII has allocated €2.5m to commence 5 new strategic greenway projects and to progress the Inishowen Greenway from Buncrana to Bridgend & Newtowncunnigham through the planning process.

The €5.6m in NTA Active Travel funding will allow 80 separate projects to progress, 37 of which are at construction phase.

One of the larger NTA projects, located at Cathedral Quarter in Letterkenny has also attracted co-funding from the Department of Transport for road improvement works.