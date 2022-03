New Fairtrade signs will be visible in Dunfanaghy from today,

The town was acknowledged by Fairtrade Ireland as a Fairtrade Town in 2021.

As part of Dunfanaghy/Donegal Fairtrade Fortnight 2022, the new signs were commissioned and produced by Donegal Creative.

At 11.00am this morning, supporters of Fairtrade will gather at the Golf Club/Community Alert sign on the N56 where the new sign at that side of Dunfanaghy will be unveiled.