LYIT are going up to the top flight of the CUFL as Division 1 champions having seen off Dundalk IT on penalties in the league final played in Belfast today.

The Letterkenny side twice lead with goals from Pat Loughrey and Joel Gorman but Dundalk were able to respond to force extra time and then spot kicks.

Matthew Gallagher starred in the shoot-out saving two penalties which gave LYIT the win.

Both sides had already gained promotion to the Premier Division as they qualified for the final.